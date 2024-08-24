The Colombian Stefany Cuadrado He won the 500-meter competition World Track Cycling Championships in Chinaher second gold after finishing first in the speed event.

The competition is taking place in the city of Luoyang, where Cuadrado has become one of the stars of the World Cup.

He won gold with a time of 43.312 seconds, leaving the silver medal to Makaira Wallace, who achieved a figure of 34.499 s.

The local won the bronze Shuyan Louwho stopped the clock at 34.407 s and who also won bronze in the speed competition.