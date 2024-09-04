The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas released this week videos of two of the six hostages whose lifeless bodies were found by the Israeli army. early Saturday morning in the Gaza Strip. A discovery that caused a wave of protests in the country and even a general strike to pressure the government of Benjamin Netanyahu to accept an agreement with Hamas.

The first video posted on Monday was by young Israeli Eden Yerushalmi, in which she calls on the government to do what is necessary to free the hostages taken by Hamas in Israel. “Netanyahu, do whatever it takes to free us,” the young woman screams.

“We are all suffering, we want to return home to our family“The bombing here never stops and we fear for our lives. We are afraid of dying here,” said the 24-year-old Israeli woman who was captured by the militants on October 7 at the Nova festival.

Protesters supporting the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza light bonfires as they block the main Ayalon Highway during a protest rally in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo:EFE Share

“I am an Israeli citizen who has fulfilled all the obligations of my country. Why am I still here? I call on all the people of Israel to take to the streets and demonstrate,” says Yerusalmi, who has been in captivity for almost eleven months.

The young woman, who was one of the waitresses at the Nova festival, also reproaches the Israeli president in the video for freed 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the well-known military man Gilad Shalit, captured by Hamas on June 25, 2006.

“Now they (Hamas) are asking for less than a quarter of that amount for each of us, and I cannot understand it. My life is worth less? Everything that happened on October 7 is due to a failure of the State of Israel and our security forces,” he said.

The video concludes with a message from Hamas insisting that only a truce agreement will facilitate “the return of the hostages alive” and that the military pressure from the Army will lead to “failure and death.”

‘At this rate, none of them will survive’: The message from hostage Ori Danino

Thousands of protesters in support of the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on September 1, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

In the second video, released by Hamas on Tuesday, The captive Ori Danino appears. The young man warns the camera that without a truce “none will survive.”

“Get us out of here alive now because at this rate, none of us will survive,” Danino implores in the video.

The date on which these images were recorded is unknown, as is the case with those published this Monday of the young Israeli woman Eden Yerushalmi.

Israel’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine determined that the six hostages were “killed” by “several shots” of Hamas militants.

According to the forensic examination, it is estimated that the deaths of the hostages occurred approximately between 48 and 72 hours before your exam (between Thursday and early Friday morning)”, said a statement from the Ministry of Health.

You are trying to kill us one by one with your failed rescues and airstrikes.

“Our conditions here are very bad. We have no food, no water. and there is no electricity either. We hear it all the time bombings and shootings“Danino continues, probably in a scripted messagein which he accused Netanyahu’s government of having “failed” during the Hamas attack.

“Where were they when I was shot? Where were they when we didn’t know where to run? Where were they when we were alone?” lamented the young man, also kidnapped from the Nova festival.

He said: “They are trying to kill us one by one with their failed rescues and airstrikes.” The video concludes with Hamas’ message: “Time is running out”.

The first general strike for a truce agreement

Share In almost eleven months of fighting, only one incident, in November, allowed 105 hostages to return home. Photo:EFE

The discovery of the bodies of the six hostages has caused a great shock throughout the country, with mass protests on Sunday night in different Israeli cities and the call for the first general strike on Monday in favor of a truce agreement.

In almost eleven months of fighting, only one incident, in November, allowed 105 hostages to return home.

Now, of the 251 kidnapped on October 7, 97 remain in the Strip captives – at least 33 confirmed dead, according to the Army – while there are others Four hostages for years, including two dead soldiers.