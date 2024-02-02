Rome – “The apology to Morlacchi? Already made, in public and in private. How many more times do I have to do it?”. Memo Remigi, interviewed by AdnKronosthus replies to the singer who in one of her posts complained about the fact that the artist – today during the 'Bella Mà' program hosted by Pierluigi Diaco on Rai2 – apologized to the company and the public but not to her.

“I have done it several times, on several occasions, both public and private – reports Remigi – both at Morlacchi personally, and at Bortone, both at Rai, from the beginning and every time I had the opportunity to do so”. Memo Remigi recalls that “we spoke with Jessica, because we had to go to 'Domenica In' together for my return to Rai; then the appointment was canceled and consequently we never saw each other again and we never touched the topic again. I was very willing to see her again on 'Domenica In' but the presenter Mara Venier then preferred to fill that TV space by inviting many singers of a certain era who have made the history of the 'Sanremo Festival' and of Italian pop music”.

Rai 1, Memo Remigi gropes Jessica Morlacchi live: the singer suspended from the program



The artist reports that “he had several requests from Rai to return to TV, but then the thing never ended. Finally, after 15 months of 'segregation', this door was opened by the company , especially from Rai structure manager of Day Time who takes care of both 'Domenica In' and the program 'Bella Mà' by Pierluigi Diaco, where I went as a guest today to illustrate my sixty-year career. I apologized to the company and the public, should I once again apologize to Morlacchi again? I didn't think about it, but enough is enough! Now let's look forward, I have suffered the pain of hell and I have suffered incredible family traumas, with my grandchildren hearing from their schoolmates that their grandfather was the one who touched Morlacchi's ass.”