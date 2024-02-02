Friday, February 2, 2024
Dead | Oscar-winning animation master Mark Gustafson has died at the age of 64

February 2, 2024
Animator Mark Gustafson co-directed Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, which won an Oscar last year.

Stop motion animation called master Mark Gustafson has died at the age of 64. Gustafson died of a heart attack on Thursday, February 1.

They write about it, for example Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Gustafson directed Guillermo del Toro with Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – animation. The film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature last year.

“I admired Mark Gustafson even before I met him. He was one of the mainstays of stop motion animation, a true artist,” del Toro recalls of Gustafson in X.

Stop motion is an animation technique used to make objects move in movies. Gustafson also worked with technology as an animation director Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr. Fox in the movie.

Gustafson began his career in stop motion animation in the 1980s in his hometown of Portland, Oregon. His early creation, the California Raisins, was a fictional band made up of raisins created for an ad that became very popular.

See also  Twitter plays "stupid game" to prevent legal demands from former employees, says lawyer - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Del Toro writes that Gustafson leaves behind a huge and influential legacy in animation.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022) tells the classic story of a wooden puppet in the form of a stop motion musical. Picture: Netflix

