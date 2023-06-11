from the newsroomi

06/10/2023 – 22:21

No gambler hit the six tens of the Mega-Sena 2600 draw held this Saturday, 10th, in São Paulo. As a result, the jackpot for the next draw, which will take place next Wednesday, the 14th, will be R$45 million.

The numbers drawn were: 04 – 18 – 37 – 38 – 46 – 60.

While no bettor hit all six tens, there were 44 bets that came close and matched five numbers. Each of them will receive R$ 83,945.89 from Caixa. In addition, 3,901 people matched four numbers and will receive R$ 1,352.62 each.

This was the 50th Mega-Sena contest in 2023, Caixa’s main lottery.

How to play

The Mega-Sena pays millions to the person matching the 6 numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To make your dream of becoming a millionaire come true, you must mark 6 to 20 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Teimosinha ).























