Statement by Donald Trump against the Department of Justice was given during a Republican convention. | Photo: Erik S. Lesser/EFE

Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (10) that the country’s Justice Department is carrying out what would be a “witch hunt” against him in relation to the 37 charges he faces for having withdrawn classified documents. of the White House during his tenure.

In the first speech after the announcement of the accusations, Trump classified the inquiry as “ridiculous and unfounded”, and said that President Joe Biden would be behind the processes.

“They launched one witch hunt after another to try to stop our movement, to thwart the will of the American people. This ridiculous and unfounded accusation made against me by Joe Biden’s Department of Justice will go down as the worst abuse of power in our country’s history,” he said during the Republican convention in the state of Georgia.

Trump calls the allegations an attempt to damage his chances of returning to the White House in the next presidential election. And yet, he called on supporters to protest against the government.

“Because in the end, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming for you and I’m just getting in the way,” she snapped.

Donald Trump will give the first testimony about the inquiry next Tuesday (13) in federal court in Miami, Florida. On Friday (9), two of his lawyers resigned from the case, Jim Trusty and John Rowley. The defense panel will have Todd Blanche and other lawyers who will join “in the coming days”, said the businessman.