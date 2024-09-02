Russian Medvedev beats Portuguese Borges to reach US Open quarterfinals

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has reached the quarterfinals of the US Open (US Open 2024). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

Medvedev beat Portuguese Nuno Borges in three sets. The match ended with a score of 6:0, 6:1, 6:3. During the third set, the match was suspended due to a fire alarm, but later the game resumed. The athletes spent 1 hour and 51 minutes on the court.

In the quarterfinals, Medvedev will play against the winner of the match between Italian Jannik Sinner (world number one) and American Tommy Paul (world number 14). Their game will begin on September 3 at 03:30 Moscow time.

Medvedev, 28, is ranked fifth by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). He is Russia’s No. 1 tennis player.