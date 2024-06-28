Second pole for Hauger. Disappointment for Hadjar

The outcome of the qualifying of the Austrian Grand Prix rewarded for the second time in this championship Dennis Haugerwho after the pole position achieved in Australia repeated himself at the Red Bull Ring with a time of 1:15.487. A very hard-fought session especially between him and the Paraguayan from AIX Racing Joshua Durksen, 2nd in the rankings but ‘delayed’ by only 8 thousandths from the poleman. Second row is all South American, with Gabriel Bortoleto in third position followed by the Argentine Franco Colapinto. A top-5 from which it is missing Isack Hadjarleading the standings until the final minutes of qualifying but forced to Retirement mid-session due to engine failure. In this way, the Frenchman was unable to defend his lead in any way, thus slipping to seventh position. However, the performance of the two Premas is still disappointing: while Oliver Bearman finished in 9th place, Antonelli he didn’t go beyond the 16th position final, with the two placings in doubt. Both the English driver and the young Bolognese are in fact under investigation for unsafe release, as well as Paul Aron, currently 5th. Should there be no penalties, Bearman will start from the front row in tomorrow’s Sprint Race, with Kush Maini ahead of everyone.

F2 / Austria 2024, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport 1;15.487 2 Joshua Durksen AIX Racing +0.008 3 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta +0.114 4 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport +0.161 5 Paul Aron Hi-tech +0.234 6 Taylor Barnard AIX Racing +0.320 7 Isack Hadjar Fields +0.341 8 Josep Maria Martì Campos +0.406 9 Oliver Bearman Press +0.413 10 Kush Maini Invicta +0.424 11 Amaury Cordeel Hitech +0.433 12 Zak O’Sullivan ART Grand Prix +0.482 13 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +0.508 14 Jack Crawford DAMS +0.520 15 Enzo Fittipaldi From Amersfoort +0.560 16 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press +0.671 17 Richard Verschoor trident +0.730 18 Rafael Villagomez From Amersfoort +0.783 19 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS +0.803 20 Zane Maloney Rodin +0.805 21 Miyata Return Rodin +0.861 22 Roman Stanek trident +0.975

Race dates

Everything is therefore ready, or almost, with tomorrow’s Sprint race, scheduled for 1.30pm and live on Sky Sport F1. It should be remembered that, by regulation, there will be a reversal on the grid of the top 10 classified in today’s qualifying, while there will be no changes during the Feature Race, in this case scheduled for 10:00 on Sunday again on Sky Sport F1.