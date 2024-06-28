Second pole for Hauger. Disappointment for Hadjar
The outcome of the qualifying of the Austrian Grand Prix rewarded for the second time in this championship Dennis Haugerwho after the pole position achieved in Australia repeated himself at the Red Bull Ring with a time of 1:15.487. A very hard-fought session especially between him and the Paraguayan from AIX Racing Joshua Durksen, 2nd in the rankings but ‘delayed’ by only 8 thousandths from the poleman. Second row is all South American, with Gabriel Bortoleto in third position followed by the Argentine Franco Colapinto. A top-5 from which it is missing Isack Hadjarleading the standings until the final minutes of qualifying but forced to Retirement mid-session due to engine failure. In this way, the Frenchman was unable to defend his lead in any way, thus slipping to seventh position. However, the performance of the two Premas is still disappointing: while Oliver Bearman finished in 9th place, Antonelli he didn’t go beyond the 16th position final, with the two placings in doubt. Both the English driver and the young Bolognese are in fact under investigation for unsafe release, as well as Paul Aron, currently 5th. Should there be no penalties, Bearman will start from the front row in tomorrow’s Sprint Race, with Kush Maini ahead of everyone.
F2 / Austria 2024, Qualifying: starting grid
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsport
|1;15.487
|2
|Joshua Durksen
|AIX Racing
|+0.008
|3
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Invicta
|+0.114
|4
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsport
|+0.161
|5
|Paul Aron
|Hi-tech
|+0.234
|6
|Taylor Barnard
|AIX Racing
|+0.320
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Fields
|+0.341
|8
|Josep Maria Martì
|Campos
|+0.406
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|Press
|+0.413
|10
|Kush Maini
|Invicta
|+0.424
|11
|Amaury Cordeel
|Hitech
|+0.433
|12
|Zak O’Sullivan
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.482
|13
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.508
|14
|Jack Crawford
|DAMS
|+0.520
|15
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|From Amersfoort
|+0.560
|16
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Press
|+0.671
|17
|Richard Verschoor
|trident
|+0.730
|18
|Rafael Villagomez
|From Amersfoort
|+0.783
|19
|Juan Manuel Correa
|DAMS
|+0.803
|20
|Zane Maloney
|Rodin
|+0.805
|21
|Miyata Return
|Rodin
|+0.861
|22
|Roman Stanek
|trident
|+0.975
Race dates
Everything is therefore ready, or almost, with tomorrow’s Sprint race, scheduled for 1.30pm and live on Sky Sport F1. It should be remembered that, by regulation, there will be a reversal on the grid of the top 10 classified in today’s qualifying, while there will be no changes during the Feature Race, in this case scheduled for 10:00 on Sunday again on Sky Sport F1.
#Austria #Qualifying #Dürksen #thousandths #Haugers #pole
Leave a Reply