Shortly after the launch, Phil Spencer expressed his desire for Starfield to be a game that could survive 12 years on the market like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. A year after its launch, Bethesda’s Tim Lamb, the game’s producer, reiterated the same wish and hopes that it will be possible to grant it, also considering that the development team has many ideas for future updates, some of which are coming soon.

What the future holds

Lamb spoke about it with The Gamer magazine during Gamescom 2024, reflecting on the Starfield’s first year and on its future, which he hopes will be at least ten years, as happened with other Bethesda RPGs.

“I hope so,” he said when asked if Starfield could last as long as Skyrim. “We intend to support our games for a long time. So we always have new ideas in the pipeline at various stages of implementation, so we’re always working on something.”

Lamb he did not explain what future updates will introducebut still has great faith in the development team and in Starfield: “We want to continue supporting it for a long time, and I hope we can make people as happy as we did with Shattered Space and the REV-8 (the vehicle added with a recent update).”

In short, we can expect more beyond Shattered Space, the game’s first expansion, which will be released on September 30 for PC and Xbox Series X and S. A second expansion is already in the works, which could be called Starborn, according to a recently registered trademark by Bethesda.