Real Madrid have already played their match this week against Mallorca. The Merengues took the lead in the 13th minute with a goal from Rodrygo, but Vedat Muriqi appeared in the 53rd minute to put the final numbers in place.
After that encounter, attention now turns to the next challenges for the Whites. With the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, Carlo Ancelotti’s team are shaping up to be one of the favourites to dominate La Liga this season. Here we review the next five games that Real Madrid will face in their attempt to regain the title.
Real Madrid host Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the motivation of a renewed attack following the signing of Mbappé. Los Blancos, who are looking to impose their dominance from the start, will face a Valladolid team that finished in the relegation zone last season. This will be the first big test at home for the Madrid team with their new star at the helm.
Madrid will travel to Las Palmas to face a newly promoted team that will want to test its ability against the league’s big names. With the boost of Mbappé, the Merengues will look to consolidate their good start to the season in a difficult stadium, where Las Palmas will try to take advantage of the euphoria of promotion to surprise.
Betis visit the Bernabéu in a match that promises to be exciting. After finishing in the European spots last season, Betis will be looking to make things difficult for Madrid. Ancelotti’s men, led by Mbappé and a solid midfield, will have to show their best form to overcome a team that always stands up to the big teams.
Real Madrid will travel to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad, a team that ended last season with a great campaign and will be looking to make the most of its home advantage. This match could be one of the most difficult of the month for the Whites, facing a team that is always strong at home and that usually plays intensely against the big teams.
Real Madrid will close September by facing Espanyol at the Bernabéu. After a season at the bottom of the table, Espanyol will be looking for a positive result, but with Mbappé leading the attack, Madrid will be looking to secure a convincing victory at home to remain firmly in the title race.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Valladolid
|
August 25th
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MEX
|
The League
|
Movistar
|
Las Palmas
|
August 29th
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MEX
|
The League
|
Movistar
|
Betis
|
September 1st
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MEX
|
The League
|
DAZN
|
Royal Society
|
September 15th
|
To be confirmed
|
The League
|
To be confirmed
|
Espanyol
|
September 22
|
To be confirmed
|
The League
|
To be confirmed
