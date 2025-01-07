Mazón, booed at an event in the Torrent and Picanya ravine that devastated the DANA: “Coward, murderer”

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, has been booed by various people in an event that took place in a ravine between the municipalities of Torrent and Picanya. Specifically, Mazón visited the recovery works of the CV-403 highway bridge that was affected by the DANA floods.

During this visit, several people have rebuked Carlos Mazón, continually demanding “Mazón resign”, in addition to throwing expressions at him such as “corrupt”, “coward” or “murderer”.

The president has been accompanied by the Minister of Infrastructure, Vicente Martínez Mus, and also by the mayor of Torrent, Amparo Folgado, one of the few local leaders affected by DANA who has stated that Mazón did call her to inquire about the situation. the same day of the ravine.

Also in this town of l’Horta Sud was where Mazón made one of the first institutional visits, in which he was already approached by neighbors to boo him.

Mazón’s agenda after DANA: few events, a lot of Alicante and the rejection of affected people and journalists

This is one of the few acts in which Carlos Mazón is stepping on soil affected by DANA, since his public activity has been reduced to a minimum, especially in the province of Valencia.