The Monterrey Football Club is close to getting rid of the Uruguayan attacker Rodrigo Aguirrethe player was linked with up to three different teams in Mexican soccer, however, everything seems that he will return to his country to play with the Penarol due to advanced negotiations between the clubs.
According to information from the sports journalist, Lucas Gomez, the player has advanced negotiations with the South American club, a club that would be adjusting to the player's conditions, so his signing is very close to being finalized. It is worth mentioning that other clubs have asked about the player in the last few hours according to reports from several journalists and media outlets on social networks.
The Gang seeks to give him a way out of Aguirre as soon as possible, in addition to Joao Rojassince there are two places of players Not Trained in Mexico that he needs to vacate in order to add the signings of his reinforcements, one of them the Argentine Jorge Rodriguez coming from Estudiantes de La Plata.
The transfer of Aguirre It is expected to be on loan for one year, since the Uruguayan has a contract until the summer of 2026 with the Gang, pending whether they will adjust a mandatory or optional purchase clause. The player is valued at 3 million euros according to Transfermarkt.
It is worth mentioning that the situation of the 29-year-old player has been questioned by several clubs not only in Mexico but also in South American football in countries such as Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay, it will be a matter of days before the player's future is defined.
