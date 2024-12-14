Espanyol coach, Manolo González, was satisfied with the draw achieved at home against Osasuna (0-0) in the match corresponding to matchday 17 of LaLiga. The blue and white coach pointed out that his team played a “very complete game against a very good rival” and assured that he was “happy with the players’ work.” For González, this is “the line to follow” to get out of the situation the club finds itself in: they are eighteenth with 14 points.

In statements after the match against Vicente Moreno’s team, Manolo González also praised the fact that the parakeets finished with a clean sheet: “These are matches against rivals with whom we know each other well. It is difficult to create scoring chances, it is a shame that some of the actions did not end in a goal, but you also have to be satisfied with the clean sheet.”

At home we are playing better and better. Now we have to try to do it outside the home too.”

Manolo GonzalezEspanyol coach





Regarding the fact of continuing in relegation positions, the Galician has asked for calm and has insisted that this is a “reality” that was already expected: “We knew that the season would be like this. If anyone expected that at this point we would have 35 points and be fighting with Barça and Madrid, it is completely unrealistic.” To get out of the quagmire, González has urged “knowing how to live with it” and has been optimistic: “At home we are playing better and better. Now we have to try to make it happen outside the home as well.”

Pol Lozano also valued DAZN the match against Osasuna. The parakeet midfielder was the one who had the clearest chance to advance his team on the scoreboard. Lozano was critical of the referee for not allowing the last throw-in to be played: “We need to win no matter what and many minutes have been lost in the final part. They add very little to us in the games, in other fields there are up to 11 minutes of injury time. “They must find a clear criterion because right now they don’t have it.”

They add very little to us in the games. “They must find a clear criterion because in others they add more minutes.”

Pol LozanoEspanyol player





The Catalan also highlighted that his team played a good game and asked to focus now on Wednesday’s “final” against a direct rival for relegation, bottom club Valencia: “The time to win has to be on Wednesday. We are in a situation in which, even if we draw and have a good match, it is not going to be solved like that.”