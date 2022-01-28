The mayors increased the pressure on the government for the federal executive to start paying for the gratuity of the elderly in bus tickets. In a meeting at the city hall of São Paulo this Friday, 28, important municipal leaders in the country demanded from the minister of the Secretariat of Government, Flávia Arruda, a solution to the impasse. Discussed for months, the measure would cost approximately R$ 5 billion.

Two proposals were put on the table: the presentation of a Provisional Measure (MP) that transfers to the Union expenses related to the gratuity of the elderly in the public transport system; or the consideration of a bill by Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS) with the same content.

Despite the financial expense, the government is interested in finding a way out of the problem as a way to avoid a massive readjustment of bus fares in the country in an election year.

“I went to hear them to take (the demand) to the president”, said the minister of the Secretariat of Government to the Political Broadcast. She intends to present the agenda to Bolsonaro next week at a meeting attended by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

According to a source present at the meeting, Flávia Arruda called the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), during the meeting and obtained a commitment from him to guide the Trad bill in the House as early as February if there is an agreement. through the traditional legislative path – that is, not via the Provisional Measure.

The meeting between the minister and mayors comes a day after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced a 33.24% increase in the salary floor for teachers, which generated a strong reaction in the municipalities due to fiscal concerns.

In addition to the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), the mayors Bruno Reis (DEM, Salvador), Sebastião Melo (MDB, Porto Alegre), Duarte Nogueira (PSDB, Ribeirão Preto), Guti ( PSD, Guarulhos), Felicio Ramuth (PSD, São José dos Campos) and Edvaldo Nogueira (PDT, Aracaju), who is also president of the National Front of Mayors.

Nogueira said he left “excited” from the meeting with the minister. “She understood the problem. It’s a crisis like never before and we need help.”

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

