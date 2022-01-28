Yerry Mina, Colombia’s first casualty for the match against Argentina

The center back yerry mina He completed his second yellow card of the tie and that takes him off the Colombian National Team’s payroll for Tuesday’s game against Argentina, in Córdoba.

Mina brought an accumulated warning from the match against the Argentines in Barranquilla, in the first round of qualifying.

The other Colombian players who are at risk

Another 11 members of the squad summoned by Rueda are at risk of being left out if they receive a yellow card in the match against Peru: James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Luis Suárez, David Ospina, William Tesillo, Miguel Borja, Daniel Muñoz, Matheus Uribe, Rafael Santos Borré , Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Diego Valoyes.

Argentina already lost four players for Tuesday’s duel: Nicolás Otamendi, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo de Paul and Nicolás Tagliafico.

News in development.

SPORTS