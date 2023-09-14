Al-Ghaithi spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about the extent of the destruction that befell the city located in eastern Libya, as a result of the torrents and floods caused by the storm “Daniel.”

The local official confirmed, “The situation is very large and surprising for the city of Derna. We were not able to confront it with our capabilities that preceded the storm and the torrent. Even if the capabilities were great and advanced, the scene we saw could not be confronted by us.”

He explained, “The death toll in the city could exceed 20,000, according to estimates based on population density in the affected areas.”

Al-Ghaithi confirmed that the authorities have not yet been able to definitively calculate the damage, but “work is underway to do so.”

He said: “There are movements from various rescue teams inside the city, and now work is underway to recover the bodies of the victims. There are victims in the sea, under the rubble, and victims who were submerged in mud. The search is underway, and we cannot count the huge number.”

Al-Ghaithi also spoke about services in Derna currently, stressing that the electrical current reaches 60 percent of the residential neighborhoods in the city.

However, “we are working to restore power to the affected areas, so that rescue teams and competent authorities can carry out their work 24 hours a day.”

He also confirmed that “medical teams from various Libyan cities came to Derna and are now starting their work. They have joined forces with the Department of Health Services in the Municipality of Derna, and the Prime Minister also decided to establish a mobile hospital adjacent to Youssef Bourahil Hospital.”

He pointed to the urgent need for international support, adding: “We are waiting for it, and God willing, we will save what can be saved.”

On the other hand, Al-Ghaithi explained that there is only one entrance to Derna operating out of 5 entrances, and “work is underway to open roads and corridors.”

He continued: “All the bridges were demolished, and the result was that neighborhoods were cut off from each other. It is difficult to move from neighborhood to neighborhood, but tomorrow (Thursday) the neighborhoods will connect with each other.”