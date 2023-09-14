Thursday, September 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weapons | The US approved the sale of 25 new F-35 fighter jets to South Korea

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weapons | The US approved the sale of 25 new F-35 fighter jets to South Korea

It is about the same machines that Finland is getting from the United States.

United States has approved the sale of 25 new F-35 fighter jets to South Korea. The US State Department has told Congress that it has given the green light to a deal worth five billion dollars.

The South Korean Air Force has had F-35s since 2018. In total, it has them at its disposal 40 pieces.

United States approves the sale of F-35 fighters only to its closest allies. For example, Turkey was kicked out of the fighter jet program after it decided to buy an anti-aircraft missile system from Russia.

In 2021, Finland decided to buy 64 F-35 fighters. The first ones the machines are to be delivered To Finland in 2026.

#Weapons #approved #sale #F35 #fighter #jets #South #Korea

See also  Cupra UrbanRebel Racing review: This is what Cupra's future looks like
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cuban human rights NGO registers more than a thousand political prisoners on the island

Cuban human rights NGO registers more than a thousand political prisoners on the island

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result