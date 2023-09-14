Weapons | The US approved the sale of 25 new F-35 fighter jets to South Korea

It is about the same machines that Finland is getting from the United States.

United States has approved the sale of 25 new F-35 fighter jets to South Korea. The US State Department has told Congress that it has given the green light to a deal worth five billion dollars.

The South Korean Air Force has had F-35s since 2018. In total, it has them at its disposal 40 pieces.

United States approves the sale of F-35 fighters only to its closest allies. For example, Turkey was kicked out of the fighter jet program after it decided to buy an anti-aircraft missile system from Russia.

In 2021, Finland decided to buy 64 F-35 fighters. The first ones the machines are to be delivered To Finland in 2026.