Max Verstappen will take part in the 200th Formula 1 Grand Prix of his career this weekend, at his home event, the Dutch Grand Prix.

Although he is still 26 years old, the Dutchman is already a veteran of the world circus, having started racing in Formula 1 in 2015. His goal, as of now, is to finish the 2024 season in the best possible way and understand which direction Formula 1 will take in the future.

Max believes he is already halfway through his career in the top open-wheel series of motorsport and reiterated his intention not to stay as long as some of his colleagues have done.

The idea remains to enjoy life more, giving motorsport an important space, certainly, but less, taking away other whims such as, for example, racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I’m definitely over the halfway point in Formula 1, but so far it’s been incredible. It doesn’t seem like 200 races, but we do so many during the season that it adds up quite quickly.”

“2028 is far away. In my mind, at the moment, I have no thoughts related to a new contract. I want to see how things go, I want to see the new regulations to understand if they will be fun or not.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo credit: Red Bull Content Pool

“Then also in 2026 and 2027, there is still a lot of time to see what will happen and decide. I keep everything open and I am quite calm.”

“At the moment it’s difficult to combine other series with Formula 1, as there are so many races. Once I stop with Formula 1 I would like to do other things and be more relaxed, so be more at home because when I race in some category, I want to be competitive and I want to win.”

Verstappen has so far managed to win every edition of the Dutch Grand Prix since it was reintroduced to the Formula 1 calendar in 2021. This weekend, however, he doesn’t seem to be too worried about the possibility of failing to make it four consecutive victories at home.

“You have to be realistic: if you can win the race, of course you do it. But if the chances are not there, the question is simple: you don’t deserve to win, you move on and try to do better.”

“We just have to wait and see where we are over the course of the weekend. I don’t even know now. Last year, coming here, I was much more confident about our chances of winning, but this year’s season is much more competitive.”

“From our side, I think we are still trying to improve, to find a better balance of the car. Hopefully we can start from here to find a better balance.”