Would be pregnant the journalist? It wouldn’t be just gossip since some fairly well-founded rumors are circulating among gossip experts. In the last few hours, moreover, the rumor continues to circulate that the sports journalist, partner of former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, could be expecting their second child.

The indiscretion regarding Ilaria D’Amico comes from the magazine ‘Diva e Donna’, paparazzi of which photographed the journalist wearing a short black dress that would reveal a little belly suspected.

We often hear about suspicious “bellies”, especially when it comes to established and solid couples, as happened several months ago for Annalisa, only to then arrive an important and definitive denial by the singer. Regarding the journalist companion of the 2006 world champion goalkeeper, on the cover of the magazine we read that some friends of the couple have confirmed the alleged pregnancy.

Neither Ilaria nor Gianluigi have yet commented on the news, let alone one official denial. According to ‘Diva e Donna’, Ilaria D’Amico, at 50 years old, is certainly expecting her second child with Buffon. The news of the journalist’s sweet wait is reportedly given as certain by the magazine.

Their first child, Mattia Leopoldo, was born in 2016, while from her previous partner, Rocco Attisani, Ilaria had Pietro, born in 2010. The journalist was seen and photographed on the street by photographers from the magazine that was the first to talk about the alleged pregnancy. It seems that from her little dress a suspicious little belly can be seen.

The journalist has never spoken publicly about other pregnancies but friends of Ilaria D’Amico and Gianluigi Buffon would confirm this scoop. The two have been together since 2013 and seem very happy and in love. The couple is also known for their confidentialityyou can also see a few photos of them on social media.

Ilaria was a guest of the podcast by Diletta Leotta, Amateur Momand regarding sex during pregnancy she expressed a very positive opinion: “Of course! What are we talking about? There is no problem in my opinion: if you want to, absolutely yes! And no one has ever made me feel bad about this. Towards the end it also helps with giving birth. For me it is a huge yes, but always following what the mother feels”.