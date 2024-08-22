Bad news at Club América and it is that last Wednesday, August 21, the injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee of Igor Lichnovsky which will mean that he will miss the rest of the 2024 Apertura Tournament and part of the next competition.
For this reason, the blue-cream team is considering reinforcing the central defense and could opt to go for an Unformed in Mexico, this after the Chilean defender was removed from the blue-cream records for this tournament, so there is a vacant NFM spot.
At the moment according to information from the portal Passion Eaglethere are options to strengthen the position such as Nino Mota of the Zenitbut it seems practically improbable since it costs 10 million euros. It is also found Junior Alonso of Atletico de Mineiro at a cost of 8 million. Alexander Barboza of the Botafogo with a value of 2.5 millionin all these options it would be investing again.
Meanwhile, the team’s central defense has Nestor Araujo, Sebastian Caceres and Ramon Juarezin addition, to Israel Reyes who is naturally a centre-back, but is currently playing as a right-back.
According to information from the journalist of ESPN, Cesar Caballero, Lichnovsky He had already been showing pain in his knee since the previous tournament, which led to his operation, so the team itself decided that it was best for him to undergo the operation.
