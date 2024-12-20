He was accused of having denied disembarkation in Lampedusa to 147 immigrants rescued by the Spanish NGO, in August 2019.
Salvini: «I am very proud to have defended my country. “I would repeat everything I did.”
After a process that lasted three years, the Vice President of the Government and Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini, has been acquitted, “because the fact does not exist.” The sentence, awaited with expectation and interest throughout the country, was read by the president of the Court,…
