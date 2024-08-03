PlayStation Exclusive Is Best-Selling Game of the First Half of 2024 in the US: we are of course talking about Helldivers 2, the shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios, which dominated the charts over the course of the six-month period, even beating a fearsome rival like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Helldivers 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Dragon’s Dogma 2 MLB: The Show 24 Elden Ring Final Fantasy VII Rebirth WWE 2K24 Tekken 8 Madden NFL 24 Hogwarts Legacy

The latest episode of the Activision series has thus placed itself in second position, surprisingly, as was probably unexpected. Dragon’s Dogma 2 took third placewhich seems to have achieved really significant sales on American soil.

Rounding out the top 5 are MLB: The Show 24 and Elden Ring, the latter having risen from twentieth place thanks to the launch of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which substantially revitalized the numbers of the extraordinary soulslike from FromSoftware.