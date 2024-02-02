In the Moscow region, an unknown person attacked an ambulance post and started shooting

In Vostryakovo, an unknown person attacked an ambulance post and shot the driver

In Vostryakovo, near Moscow, an unknown person attacked an ambulance post, started shooting and fled. This was reported by a source of Lenta.ru.

According to him, the attack took place on Friday, February 2, around 20:30. The attacker approached the brigade, shot at the driver and ran away. The victim did not survive.

According to preliminary information, the men knew each other, and the crime was committed due to a quarrel that occurred the day before. The shooter has been identified and is now being sought.

