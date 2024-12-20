



















The meeting Bayern Munich – RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga, which is played at the Allianz Arena at 8:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

Bayern Munich – RB Leipzig

Classification and statistics between Bayern München – RB Leipzig

Bayern München arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Mainz 05



while RB Leipzig played their last Bundesliga match against



Eintracht Frankfurt



. He Bayern Munich currently occupies the position number 1 of the Bundesliga with 34 points, while their rival,

RB Leipzigoccupies the place 3 with 28 points.

