“There is no doubt that everywhere in the world there is frequently a condition of disparity in prevention, in the timeliness of therapeutic interventions, in adequate access to treatment. The choice to develop a reflection aimed at evaluating with scientific rigor the incidence of oncological diseases on immigrant people and improving their possibility of access to treatment expresses a precious, and in reality natural, desire to place the person, any person, at the center of reflection and health action. This primary duty of high moral value is accompanied by the positive impact for the entire population of our country as a result of the knowledge acquired on the condition of this part of the people living in Italy”. The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, said this in a video message sent today to the oncologists gathered in San Servolo, Venice, for the Ethics Days on the oncological care of migrants, organized by Aiom and the Aiom Foundation, the Italian Medical Oncology Association.