The team located in Fulham, London, is one of the most recognized teams in the world, especially for its successes in recent decades where it has earned the popularity of soccer fans for its local and continental glory.
The Stamford Bridge team with more than 119 years of history has 34 official titles, without a doubt, a historic team in world football, so in the following list we name five footballers who perhaps you did not remember who wore the Stamford Bridge shirt. The Blues.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Many do not remember that the Cameroonian striker had a brief six-month stint in the blue team in the 2013-14 season, playing 35 games, scoring 12 goals and seven assists.
The Belgian attacking midfielder had a brief spell at Chelsea in 2013 where he could not shine, he only played nine games, no one imagined that years later he would become one of the best strikers in the history of football.
The Egyptian striker was part of the Blues between 2013 and 2014, but in that period he only played 19 games and went to Italy with the Fiorentina and Romebefore arriving at Liverpool where he would become historic.
He 'PipitaBefore finishing his career in the Old Continent he had a short time at Stamford Bridge in the 2018-19 season where he played 18 games and scored five goals, he was even part of the Europa League championship before leaving for the United States with his last club that would be Inter Miami.
The prodigious Senegalese central defender was signed by the Blues after his great performance with Napoli and he was expected to be part of the defense for several years, but his stay in the team went unnoticed in the 2022-23 season and he ended up leaving for an astronomical offer to Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal.
#footballers #didn39t #remember #played #Chelsea
Leave a Reply