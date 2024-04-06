Underground worker Lebedev: Russian armed forces hit the station in Nikopol

The Russian Armed Forces struck the area of ​​the railway station in the city of Nikopol, Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine. Told about this RIA News coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergei Lebedev with reference to his comrades.

“The details are still being clarified: whether this train was carrying military cargo or a warehouse,” he said.

Earlier, Lebedev reported that an ammunition depot in Kharkov had been hit.

On March 26, as a result of a Russian missile strike on Odessa, a sanatorium for employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and a large ammunition depot of the armed forces of the republic (AFU) were hit.