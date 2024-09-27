Viñales directly into Q2

The Friday of Mandalika ended with ups and downs for theApriliawhich will face the qualifications of the Indonesian Grand Prix with only one of the two drivers already present in Q2. Specifically, it is about Maverick Viñales. After a good 2nd place achieved during Free Practice, the Spaniard encountered some more difficulties during Practice, obtaining at the last minute the 10th and last place available to move into Q2 also due to traffic on the track.

Optimism for qualifications

A result which therefore allows Viñales to avoid the fight for pole from Q1, but which did not erase the good impressions found on the Indonesian circuit: “We took back the good feelings we had in the second race at Misano – he commented – I felt good both in FP1 and in Practice. I could have done a better time-attack, but unfortunately I was hindered by other riders in the fourth sector. For Saturday we will try to be more precise because we can get a good result.”

I will spread the effort

Final result which did not reward Viñales’ teammate: Aleix Espargarò. Author of two falls, without consequences for the Spanish driver, the latter nevertheless limited the time-attack, as demonstrated by 15th place final which will force him to face tomorrow’s qualifying from Q1: “It was a difficult day, we are struggling – explained #41 – I gave it my all, but despite this I crashed twice and consequently wasn’t able to do a good lap. I’ll try to move on to Q2, here in Mandalika it’s important to start in the top eight“.