Master Crimes: how many episodes, duration and when it ends on Rai 1

How many episodes are planned for Master Crimes? In total, the French TV series will air on Rai 1 at 9:30 p.m. for three prime time evenings, every Tuesday from August 13, 2024. A total of six episodes are planned, divided into three evenings, with the broadcast of two episodes each. The finale is scheduled for August 27. Here is the complete schedule.

First Episode: August 13, 2024

Second episode: August 20, 2024

Third episode: August 27, 2024

Duration

But how long is each episode of Master Crimes? Appointment on Rai 1 in first vision from August 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm. For each episode, two episodes are broadcast. The end is scheduled for 11:15 pm. The duration is therefore about two hours, including commercials. The series narrates the investigations of the criminologist Louise Arbus, called to investigate a very particular murder: a phrase taken from one of her books was found engraved on the victim. To shed light on the case, Louise decides to get help from four students with various abilities. But will it really be a collaboration without obstacles or will they also be hiding secrets?

Streaming and TV

You can follow Master Crimes live on TV and streaming on Rai 1 starting from August 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.