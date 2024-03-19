The friendship between Fabrizio Corona and Belen Rodriguez is at risk: the cause of everything was a sudden argument!

Many years ago Fabrizio Corona And Belen Rodriguez they were a close-knit and happy couple. Their story ended, but it seems that the two managed to remain friends despite everything. This is what was said until a few days ago, as a violent argument broke out between the two.

Fabrizio Corona and Belen Rodriguez

Here's what happened in a restaurant between the showgirl and the former king of the paparazzi.

Fabrizio Corona-Belen Rodriguez: years of love and then the quarrel

Among the couples that Italians will not forget is the one formed by Fabrizio Corona and Belen Rodriguez. Handsome, rich and famous, even if all this wasn't enough to guarantee them a happy ending. The two in fact broke up a few years ago but, despite everything, they remained on excellent terms.

Belen and Fabrizio Corona

On several occasions the showgirl spoke very highly of Fabrizio, while he never had any scruples when she needed help. She has always defended and supported her despite many denigrating the friendship between the two.

Unfortunately, however, everything seems to have changed in the last few hours, when the two would have had a strong one quarrel inside a renowned venue near Milan. What was so serious about two people who loved each other so much in the past?

Belen Rodriguez argues with Fabrizio Corona

Credits: M Social Magazine

Belen he was having lunch with his mother Veronica at a beautiful restaurant in Milan when Fabrizio suddenly showed up in his presence. Belen would have judged this attitude of Fabrizio as heavy and extremely intrusive.

As if all this wasn't enough, the woman would have complained about the presence of photographers outside the club, as they could have photographed them together, further fueling the gossip in question.

Belen and Fabrizio

The showgirl would then get heated as the man's presence would put her career to the test, causing her to blow her employment contracts which it could receive at any moment. Perhaps he is referring to her upcoming participation in dancing with the Stars. Will the two make peace or is this the straw that broke the camel's back?