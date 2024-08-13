Checco Zalone and Virginia Raffaele are in a relationship. The rumor launched in March by Fabrizio Corona is confirmed today by Dagospia.

Roberto D’Agostino’s website – which in recent months was the first to report the separation between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez – reports that the two comedians “have been in the habit for some time of entering and exiting through a door in the Roman district of Monti”.

Last July 11th always Dagospia had reported that Checco Zalone – registered as Luca Pasquale Medici – separated from his partner Mariangela Eboli after a love story lasting almost twenty years, enriched by two daughters.

“The curtain finally fell when Checco showed up at a lawyer’s office in Rome to start the severance process,” the site wrote.

Now rumors of a relationship between Zalone and Raffele are resurfacing. So far the two have always declared themselves friends, but who knows, maybe in the coming weeks they will announce that they have become a couple.