The morale of Putin's troops in Ukraine is poor. The increasing “friendly fire” incidents in the Ukraine war are also contributing to this.

Kiev – Poor morale and discipline of troops Wladimir Putin in the Ukraine war? According to a Ukrainian colonel, the increasing number of friendly fire incidents is an indication of this. After all, the number of Russian troops killed by friendly fire has risen sharply recently.

Oleksandr Stupun, spokesman for the Tavria grouping of troops, said the continued high losses among Moscow troops meant that “the level of morale and psychological state are very low.”

Russia's “Friendly Fire” in the Ukraine War: “Attackers are afraid and shoot at everything that moves”

On national television, the colonel added: “The attackers are afraid and shoot at everything that moves,” and analyzed that “recently there have been more and more incidents of fire from friendly troops, both infantry and drones.” .

There have been plenty of examples of “friendly fire” in recent weeks. On the one hand, one of Putin's fighter jets accidentally bombed a Russian village, and on the other hand, another incident of “friendly fire” caused by Putin's miracle weapon caused just as much attention when Russia's military shot down its own fighter jet over Crimea.

Disobeying orders in Ukraine: Russian soldiers are probably sabotaging attacks

In addition, Stupun stated that the number of Russian soldiers refusing orders to attack Ukrainian positions has increased. “Russian armored vehicle crews sabotage participation in attacks in various ways,” he said. “They know that their chances of survival are slim because tanks, armored personnel carriers and armored personnel carriers are the first to be hit in an attack.”

Since Russia's large-scale war in Ukraine, numerous incidents have come to light in which Russian tank columns were wiped out.

Russian tank columns are wiped out in the Ukraine war

A video from November's Ukraine war shows several Russian vehicles driving through fields at an undisclosed location near the embattled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. As the lead tank winds its way through the cratered landscape, it comes under fire and is hit by Ukrainian artillery fire.

Various tanks are hit and in the end the violation can be stopped by Ukrainian fire.

The “absolute carnage”: Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war

Another video from Ukraine shows the failed attack by two Russian battle tanks and two armored personnel carriers (APC), which is said to have occurred either in the Luhansk region or in Kharkiv Oblast. Several wrecks of other tanks and armored personnel carriers can be seen destroyed or abandoned.

A combination of mines and artillery appeared to stall the column as the group was under heavy machine gun fire and harassed by kamikaze drones. According to the footage, dozens of Russian soldiers jumped out of the vehicles and sought shelter in nearby bushes.

All four attacking vehicles were destroyed. The open source news service “Tendar” also describes the “absolute carnage” in which the Russian unit found itself on X (formerly Twitter). “Artillery, cluster munitions, drones, heavy machine guns, everything hits them,” Tendar said.

Despite the offensive efforts, resistance in the Ukraine war remains significant – including heavy losses for Russia. Especially because Ukraine continues to target Putin's bombers on the tarmac and Russia's elite unit is a shadow of its former self.