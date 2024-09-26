Martin is 24 points ahead of Bagnaia

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Misano ended in the controversy for Enea Bastianini’s last-lap overtaking of Jorge Martin. The KTM-bound rider attacked at the Rio curve, forcing the Spaniard to lift his bike. Both ended up beyond the limits of the track, Martin in particular because he was on the outside, but Race Direction not only did not intervene, but did not even investigate what happened.

Fonsi Nietosporting director of the Pramac team, did not create controversy also because he frankly acknowledged that in the past he had been a ‘Bastianini-style’ rider in this case. “I see myself more in Bastianini’s shoes than in Martin’s shoes – explained Nieto as reported by the Spanish newspaper AS – we have seen many times in our sport overtakings like this on the last lap, like Rossi did on Gibernau in Jerez for example”.

“The result is so good that the episode doesn’t bother me that much. – added Nieto referring to the standings which now sees Martin at +24 on Bagnaia – It was a perfect weekend for us. Martin is calm, he showed once again that if he is 100% he is the best. Bagnaia’s problem with the rear tire? It has happened to us other times in other races, you have to be careful with everything”.