They bought a house in the US without knowing that there was a treasure under the carpet

Buying a house is already a cause for celebration. However, some are much luckier than others, and Anya Clements, 22, and her partner Calum Jones, 28, bought a property in August 2023 and They got a big surprise when they removed the rugs, because they realized that there was a hidden treasure underneath.

The couple invested in a small four-bedroom apartment and, to give it greater value, They began a renovation process, which they decided to document through social networks.to show your followers the before and after.

The biggest challenge they were facing was staying within budget. They didn't expect that a simple change would mean earning thousands of dollars from one moment to the next, Well, when they decided to remove the old red carpet from the property They found luxurious oak parquet flooring throughout the ground floor.

Initially it seemed that they were simply going to save a few dollars, since the apartment was beautiful enough to maintain. But After consulting, they were informed that they had found an apartment worth about US$15,200. The amount seemed so large that they decided to get a second opinion and confirmed their treasure.

Apparently what happened is that in the 1930s, when rugs began to become more popular, the former owners of the property decided to cover the beautiful oak floor, but as In recent decades it has been proven that parquet offers benefits such as durability and low maintenance, it has resurfaced.

Currently, although there are various materials to be able to lay a parquet floor, this option is not cheap, much less if it is oak, which costs about US$101 per square meter.

After the discovery, Anya shared on social media that she was delighted: “We save a lot of money and time by not buying new apartments, and anyway, it's the apartment we were going to get.”

After the discovery of the apartment with a value of more than US$15,000, the couple of course decided to leave it, but to do this it had to be remodeled and left in the best condition, this involved sanding it by hand and varnishing it, which required a lot of time and effort.

After they published the result on social networks, they have received thousands of visits and comments, Most users were shocked by the discovery and congratulated them, Some others shared that they felt a little disappointed because when they have tried something similar they have only ended up with properties that need too much maintenance.