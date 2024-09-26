The previews that emerged in the past few weeks had suggested that the 2025 MotoGP calendar would be quite different from what we have been used to seeing in recent seasons. Indeed, now that it has been put down in black and white, there seems to be quite a lot of news.

There are 22 events scheduled, as in the initial version of this year’s calendar, but the biggest changes concern the order of these. And at first glance, you can’t help but notice that there will no longer be the grueling triplets at the end of the season, even if the World Championship will be full of “back to back”, especially after the summer break, which has slightly changed its location: after the race on July 20 in the Czech Republic in Brno, the engines will in fact restart in Austria, but after Ferragosto, on the weekend of August 17.

As previously announced, the World Championship will open in Thailand on the weekend of March 2, with the Chang International Circuit also hosting the second and final pre-season test. The new development is that there will be no “double-headers” until late June, so we will continue with just one race every two weeks.

The first four will all be outside Europe, as the race will continue with the reinstatement of Argentina (which was skipped in 2024 for financial reasons) on the weekend of March 16, and Austin will host the Grand Prix of the Americas two weeks later. The last non-European stop of the first part of the season will be in Qatar, which is moved from its traditional opening slot to the fourth GP on the weekend of April 13.

The European campaign will traditionally begin in Jerez, with the Spanish Grand Prix set for April 27. This will be followed, all within two weeks of each other, by Le Mans (May 11), Silverstone (May 25) and Aragon (June 8).

These last two represent other novelties: recently, the British Grand Prix was one of those that opened the second part of the championship and was brought forward to try to attract more spectators compared to the August slot. The Motorland race, instead, was swapped with the Barcelona one, which is postponed to September.

The first of the two Italian races will once again be at Mugello, this time in the very late months of June, on the weekend of June 22, and will mark the start of the first of seven “back to back” races that will lead us to the end of the season, given that the following week Assen will host the Dutch Grand Prix.

The last effort before the summer break will see the duo of Sachsenring and the returning Brno on the weekends of July 13 and 20. As mentioned, we will then start again from Austria on the weekend of August 15th and the following Sunday will see the debut of Balaton Park, which will host the Hungarian Grand Prix, which returns to the calendar after a very long absence.

As mentioned before, the Catalan Grand Prix moves to September, on the weekend of the 7th to be precise, while the second Italian stage in Misano keeps its late summer slot a week later, in what is the last stage before the Asian trip, which this time however is made up of only four races, split into two double-headers. It starts with Japan and Indonesia, respectively set for September 29th and October 5th. Then the trip to the East continues with Australia and Malaysia on October 19th and 26th.

The season will therefore end with two races in Europe, with Portimao which seemed destined to lose its place on the calendar, but recovered it in extremis thanks to the exclusion of India, which takes on the role of reserve and should return in 2026. The Portuguese Grand Prix will be held on November 9, before the traditional grand finale in Valencia, set for the 16th of the same month.

It is therefore worth highlighting the absence of Kazakhstan, a GP that after having been cancelled twice in 2024 due to the flooding that hit the country, is seriously at risk of suffering the same fate as Finland, which in the end was never held despite having been announced on several occasions.

MotoGP | The 2025 calendar

Date Grand Prix, Circuit March 2, 2025 Thailand, Buriram March 16, 2025 Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo March 30, 2025 United States, Austin April 13, 2025 Qatar, Lusail International Circuit April 27, 2025 Spain, Jerez May 11, 2025 France, Le Mans May 25, 2025 Great Britain, Silverstone June 8, 2025 Aragon, Motorland Aragon June 22, 2025 Italy, Mugello June 29, 2025 Netherlands, Assen July 13, 2025 Germany, Sachsenring July 20, 2025 Czech Republic, Brno August 17, 2025 Austria, Red Bull Ring August 24, 2025 Hungary, Batalon Park September 7, 2025 Catalonia, Barcelona September 14, 2025 San Marino, Misano September 28, 2025 Japan, Motegi October 5, 2025 Indonesia, Mandala October 19, 2025 Australia, Philip Island October 26, 2025 Malaysia, Sepang November 9, 2025 Portugal, Portimao November 16, 2025 Valencian Community, Valencia

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Concomitances with Formula 1

If we want to look at another sore point, unfortunately we must point out that there will be nine overlaps with the Formula 1 Grand Prix. If nothing else, five of these will have very distant times between the two races.