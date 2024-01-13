Her dad couldn't imagine that his new girlfriend would kill his little girl: Iris was only 18 months old

The little girl's story Iris it broke the hearts of the entire world. She lost her life at just 18 months old because of her dad's new girlfriend.

Her parents loved her more than anything and her dad certainly wouldn't have imagined that the separation and new relationship would be the condemnation of his little Iris.

Aleisia Lyanne Owens20 years old, her father's new girlfriend, poisoned her by forcing her to ingest various substances, batteries and screws.

The discovery came after some ailments of the little girl, which forced her parents to take her to the emergency room. For four days, Iris fought with all her might, but in the end his little heart gave up. The investigations soon revealed the truth and led to the arrest of the 20-year-old who will now have to answer for 8 charges.

The officers found on his mobile phone several searches carried out on the web, on which substances were lethal for a child. Those same substances that the autopsy detected. Acetone for nails had resulted serious organ damage. Not only that, in her little body there were also screws and batteries, also reported in the girl's other research: what happens if a child ingests batteries.

No involvement of little Iris's father

The father is unable to resign himself, to realize that what he thought was a possible new companion, has instead broken his little girl's life forever. Investigators found no possible involvement of the boy in the crime. Perhaps, the 20-year-old has acted out of jealousy.

During the investigation, nothing was found to demonstrate the man's involvement in what happened to the little girl. He was questioned several times and always proved to be cooperative.

The grandfather also wanted to have his say on the matter, stating that he was happy with that girl's arrest, despite the fact that he cannot erase the pain. The pain of his birth mother, who shared several posts on social media, was also heartbreaking.