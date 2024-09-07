The Chronicle of the San Marino Sprint GP

Jorge Martin returns to victory after the Sprint of the German Grand Prix, increasing the gap in the world championship standings over Francesco Bagnaia to +26 in a race that saw the two riders at the top of the world standings sustain a pace decidedly superior to the competition. A Sprint in which the Spanish Pramac rider took the lead after a great start shotso much so that it goes back from fourth to first position already after the first corner. An infallible performance for Martin, as well as for his teammate Morbidelli, who remained steadily in 3rd place from the green light to the checkered flag despite the great recovery of Enea Bastianini, also the protagonist of a great comeback after a lightning start from the eighth spot on the grid. A race to remember for the Roman rider, back on the podium after the 2021 Spanish GP. One to forget, however, for two other Italians from the VR46 team: Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi. Both, in their home race, ended their race early due to a fall. The top-5 was finally closed by Marc Marquez, author of a thrilling duel with his compatriot Pedro Acosta that ended with a decisive overtaking on the last lap.

The words of the top 3

Jorge Martin (1st, Ducati-Pramac): “I’m finally back to winning, I’m very happy! We did a good job, we suffered a bit in the tests but we looked for perfection and it was difficult. Today I expected to maybe fight with Pecco, but I didn’t expect to start like this. From that moment on I said to myself: “We have 13 laps to do, it’s like in qualifying”. We pushed a lot trying not to make mistakes and to stay focused. In the end we saw that we had an advantage to maintain in the last laps and I’m very happy. Tomorrow will be a different story, but I feel confident. The path is the right one, we’re going super fast and thanks to all the Italian fans because they are fantastic”.

Francesco Bagnaia (2nd, Ducati): “I am absolutely not happy. I tried, but Jorge was braking hard and after the start it was a disaster. I lost first place and from that moment it was very difficult. In any case, a 2nd place after what happened last week is not bad. We will work to improve the start because it was disastrous and we will try to find ourselves in better conditions tomorrow. Thanks to everyone for being here and I hope that tomorrow we can do something better, but thanks to everyone!”

Franco Morbidelli (3rd, Ducati-Pramac): “Today was very positive. We were hoping for this kind of result and this kind of performance. Misano is the right circuit to do it on. Bye guys! I send you a huge hug and come on, we’re getting there!”