The Nissan X-Trail MY24 is available from today with two engine options, as the Japanese manufacturer has introduced a new engine mild hybrid 1.5-litre petrol engine, capable of delivering 163 HP of power and 300 Nm of torque. This engine joins the already well-known system e-POWERthus expanding the offering of this crossover designed by the Japanese brand for families and adventurers.

A strategic segment for Nissan

The C-SUV market represents almost a quarter of the Italian car market, with Nissan deciding to respond to this growing demand with a more accessible solution. Not by chance, the new mild-hybrid versions of the X-Trail, available with 2WD traction and a 5-seater configuration, start at a price of 38,300 euros, making it 2,800 euros cheaper compared to the equivalent e-POWER versions. For the 7-seater versions, however, the starting price is 39,200 euros.

What’s new in X-Trail MY24

2024 brings with it numerous new features for Nissan X-Trail. In addition to the introduction of the mild-hybrid engine, in fact, the renewed version of the Japanese C-segment SUV offers more content and standard equipment, while maintaining prices in line with the previous version. Another distinctive element is the exclusive N-Trek set-upwhich enhances the car’s adventurous character with unique style details.

Commercial growth

Nissan is committed to meeting the needs of customers who are increasingly attentive to design, technology, safety and driving comfort. With the introduction of the mild hybrid engine, the X-Trail becomes an even more attractive choice for families and those looking for a versatile and high-performance crossover. Nissan’s strategies they seem to be bearing fruit: in the first eight months of the year, in fact, the Japanese brand’s C-SUV has registered over 2,600 units, marking a more than double volume growthequal to +125%, compared to the same period in 2023.