The Chronicle of the Aragon GP

1043 days after the last time, Marc Marquez returns to win a MotoGP race. The phenomenon from Cervera broke the fast in Aragon, after a dominated weekend in which he was at the top in every session, already taking victory in the Sprint race yesterday. This time the success came in the ‘real’ Grand Prix, thus also sealing his first victory with Ducati and the Gresini team, after the 59 victories achieved in the top class with Honda. Far behind Marquez were Jorge Martin – second and who extends his lead in the World Championship standings thanks to Pecco Bagnaia’s crash – and Pedro Acosta, once again on the podium with KTM GasGas.

The words of the top 3

Marc Marquez (1st, Ducati-Gresini): “Exceptional race. To win here in front of this amazing crowd is incredible. Today was very difficult. I had the pace, but it was difficult to concentrate on riding in the last laps. But I managed the gap, I also had something in my pocket. That’s fine. I’m very grateful to Aragon, next year we’ll be in the same situation here”.

Jorge Martin (2nd, Ducati-Pramac): “The start was difficult. I skidded at the beginning and lost positions. I tried to recover quickly but duelling with Pedro I risked falling. I saw that Marc was moving away, I was trying to make a good pace and second position was the maximum today. The last laps were long. I’m happy for Marc, after such a long time, and also for me”.

Pedro Acosta (3rd, KTM-GasGas): “I missed the feeling of being competitive and strong. I always want to be able to compete. Today was tough, getting on the podium was difficult. But we felt strong straight away. I have to thank KTM and the whole team, they did an incredible job. We are recovering the pace. We have to continue working like this”.