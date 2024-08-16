In the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, Boca faced Cruzeiro in the first leg at La Bombonera at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 and beat them 1-0, with a goal from Edinson Cavani, in one of the key matches of the semester. Now they will have to face San Lorenzo, in one of the classics of the Argentine Professional League, which comes from a 1-1 draw against Atlético Mineiro for the Libertadores. We review the possible formations.
Boca had the big news in practice with the presence of Ignacio Miramón, the latest signing who is expected to make his debut in the Boca jersey against Ciclón, and Marcos Rojo, who did not play in the Copa Sudamericana (he was on the bench) because he was reaching his physical limit.
Lucas Janson started as a center forward, which drew attention not only because he is not a regular in that position but also because of the absence of Milton Giménez, who came on yesterday against Cruzeiro.
Boedo’s team travels to Belo Horizonte to face Atlético Mineiro in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores (1-1 in the first leg), a match in which they will have to offer 100% performance to have a chance of winning the series. Romagnoli will put substitutes here.
MOUTH: Leandro Brey; Nicolas Figal, Aaron Anselmino, Marcos Rojo, Marcelo Saracchi; Tomas Belmonte, Ignacio Miramon, Augustin Martegani; Ezequiel Zeballos, Lucas Janson and Brian Aguirre.
SAN LAWRENCE: To be confirmed. With one key training session left, Matías Reali, the star against Mineiro, Iván Leguizamón and Eric Remedi will be left out of the starting line-up, although they will be concentrated waiting for their moment on the bench. Jhohan Romaña, Nahuel Barrios and Andres Vombergar They would be the ones who would be included in the initial formation.
