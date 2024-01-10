If you had asked Baba Vanga a few years ago where innovation would be in the automotive industry, she probably wouldn't have said that the rear window was on the eve of major changes. With Polestar the rear window disappears completely and with the reborn car brand Fisker you can make the rear window disappear on command.

The first copies of the new Fisker Ocean have been in the Netherlands since the end of last year. For 47,120 euros you can buy the entry-level car with 464 kilometers of range and for 68,710 euros you get a faster one with 707 kilometers of range. Nice numbers, but the most interesting thing about the new Ocean is something Fisker calls the 'California Mode'. You can see the mode in the video at the bottom of the page.

Even the rear window is electric in the Fisker Ocean

When you activate California Mode, all windows except the windshield will lower. Yes, even the window behind the rear doors drops. Even the window of the tailgate disappears. A sagging rear window is something we used to see in the Honda CRX Del Sol, the BMW 6-series Convertible and a lot of American station wagons from the 60s and 70s.

A major advantage of a lowering rear window is that it does not rattle in the car when you open a window. The goal is of course to enjoy a nice breeze in warm countries. A disadvantage is that all loose receipts are immediately lost. Even if you buy long pieces of wood at the hardware store, you can slide them into the back of the car and let them extend a bit.