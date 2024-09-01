Military expert Dandykin said Ukraine has a large stockpile of drones

Ukraine has a fairly large stock of drones due to supplies from its allies, according to retired captain of the first rank, military expert Vasily Dandykin. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he spoke about Kyiv’s arsenal of drones.

“Eat international organization for the supply of drones to Ukraineit includes 15 countries. It does not include the United States, but it does include France, Italy, the Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, even New Zealand. They want to supply a million different drones by February next year. Right now, this is the only thing they can somehow use to stop our advance. A million is a lot. They can say that they are assembling them somewhere in a barn, but in reality, the supplies are coming from these countries with greater capabilities,” he said.

On the night of September 1, Ukraine carried out the most powerful drone attack on Russian territory since the beginning of the military operations. Sixteen regions were hit, with most drones launched towards border regions. In total, the Ministry of Defense reported intercepting 158 devices.

This is not the first major drone attack in recent times. Another one took place on August 14, when at least 117 drones were launched towards Russian territory.