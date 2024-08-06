The summit moves away

Marc Márquez lost third place in the Riders’ standings over the Silverstone weekend. Now there are three riders who ride the Ducati GP24 in front of everyone, in order Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini. The Gresini rider, who already has a two-year contract with the official Ducati team, slipped in the Sprint at the Vale chicane in Great Britain and finished the Grand Prix in fourth place without exaggerating in taking risks to aim for the third step of the podium occupied by Francesco Bagnaia.

Marquez admitted that Friday at Silverstone was the worst of the year and that only in the warm-up did the team manage to find solutions to the riding difficulties encountered by the eight-time world champion on the Northamptonshire track. The Catalan explained that when he finds himself in difficulty with the set-up it is not so useful to look for a solution in the telemetry data relating to GP-24. “It helps me a bit to see what they do better or worse, but in terms of set-up, if you are a bit lost, you have to look more at the telemetry of the GP23s. – explained Marquez as reported by the Spanish newspaper AS – I don’t have any solutions from 24 because they are a bit different. As for the set-up, I try to follow our path because I have a particular style and I’m adapting the Ducati little by little. Here I had a handicap at the entrance of the curve and, by fixing it, I was able to ride and be consistent in the race”.

The arithmetic still keeps Marquez in the running for the World title even though 62 points separate him from Martin. Talking about the title according to Marquez is not a thesis supported by the facts: “To recover I would have to score more points than them, but at the moment we can’t keep up with them on race weekends, we’ll see if by working well we can get closer again”.