CNN: More Democrats Want Biden to Drop Out of Race

More and more Democrats want US President Joe Biden to drop out of the race for the sake of the country and the party. This is about reports CNN, citing sources.

A House Democrat told the channel that there is a large and growing group of Democrats in Congress who are concerned that the president could lose. He said the group wants to give Biden the opportunity to decide whether to leave the race, but is prepared to “raise concerns more loudly” if the president does not.

Related materials:

CNN also spoke to a number of current and former Democratic officials, as well as Biden donors and longtime allies, who spoke on condition of anonymity and said they believe the president should end his campaign, with some saying he should announce that decision as early as this week.

Earlier, Democratic Representative Lloyd Doggett (Texas) became the first Democrat in Congress to call on US President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. “I hope he makes the painful and difficult decision to step down. I respectfully urge him to do so,” the lawmaker said in a statement.