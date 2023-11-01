Mark VitosHe surprised everyone this October 31 by appearing on the program ‘Mande qué mande’, in which he was part of a costume contest. Several influencers accepted the challenge and competed to see who was the best dressed. The now tiktoker won the applause, as he dressed up as ‘Teresita’, from the series ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, and managed to copy her personality, which allowed him to beat ‘Chapulín Colorado’, ‘Timoteo’, the ‘ Bride of Chucky’, among other characters.

When it was his turn to parade, Mark Vito went on stage wearing one of the classic ‘Teresita’ dresses, which are very colorful, as well as with a bow tied up in his hair, fuchsia shorts and several bracelets.

During his participation, Keiko Fujimori’s ex-husband walked in a similar way to how Gilberto Collazos’ daughter does. With this, she managed to get multiple laughs from the jurors, who admired her characterization. Ultimately, he was chosen as the winner of the contest.