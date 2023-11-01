The company explained in a brief statement that the interruption resulted from the international routes, which were previously reconnected, being disconnected again, according to the Palestinian News Agency.

Internet services in Gaza witnessed a complete interruption last Friday, and local sources in Gaza said at the time that the Israeli army deliberately cut off and jammed communications and Internet lines in conjunction with violent attacks carried out by Israeli aircraft and artillery on the Strip.

The interruption of telephone and Internet services led to the isolation of the residents of the Gaza Strip from the world and from each other, and made it impossible to contact their families, ambulances, or colleagues in other places.

International relief organizations said that the outage, which began on Friday, exacerbated the already deteriorating situation by hindering life-saving operations and preventing organizations from contacting their employees on the ground.

Since the seventh of last October, the Gaza Strip has been subjected to an Israeli bombing, which has resulted in the deaths of about 8,500 and the injury of more than 21,000, an infinite toll, in addition to widespread destruction of infrastructure, homes, buildings, and facilities, and the cutting of electricity, water, and fuel.