Maria Nicolau: “At a rave, at two in the morning, someone gives you a small plate of freshly cooked rice and the sky opens up for you”

In two years, chef Maria Nicolau (La Garriga, 41 years old) has become an essential voice of gastronomy in Spain. After working in numerous restaurants in Spain and France, she has left the kitchen to focus on gastronomic communication—radio, television and her weekly column. At ease, in El PAÍS—, and lives in a town of 300 inhabitants in the Catalan region of Osona. “I get nourishment from the bookmobile that arrives every 15 days, from used bookstores, and I read a lot of international press,” she says in a video call from the room full of books where he writes.

After the success of his first book, Kitchen or Barbarismin 2022, now presenting his autobiography Burn!, the memoirs of a girl who decides to learn the profession of cook in the 2000s, while Spain is experiencing its gastronomic revolution. A brave text that takes place in restaurants of all kinds, sprinkled with popular recipes, humor, criticism, reflection and that humanity that so characterizes Nicolau.