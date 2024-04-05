The war in Ukraine continues to rage, and according to outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the survival of Western democracies is at stake. Reports are emerging about profound Russian influence on Western politicians, including in the Netherlands. At the same time, the four forming parties are quietly discussing the formation of a new cabinet. It was about a lot, but again not about the relationship with Russia or the war in Ukraine.

In these Hague Affairs, Rik Rutten and Steven Derix look for an answer to the question why this is the case. Does it perhaps have to do with the fact that the four forming parties have different views on it? You will hear what Russian influence actually looks like in practice. And how Dutch politics deals with the growing threat of war with Russia.

Guests: Steven Derix and Rik Rutten Presentation: Guus Valk Editorial & production: Ignace Schoot Edit: Pieter Bakker Photo: Roman Pilipey/AFP