Great news in the Real Betis training this Wednesday, January 8. Marc Roca, absent from Manuel Pellegrini’s calls since the derby against Sevilla in Nervión on October 6, has joined the group work dynamic under the orders of the coaching staff headed by the Chilean coach.

The Catalan midfielder has gone through a real ordeal in the last three months. He was substituted in the maximum rivalry duel at game time with an ankle problem that led to an injury that has now been classified as long-term and for which he has had to look for recovery alternatives. In fact, Betis, through its medical services, reported in mid-November that Marc Roca was going to undergo a cycle of biological treatment with stem cells to treat these problems in his left ankle. Before, with the aim of avoiding the operating room, he followed conservative treatment that did not make said discomfort disappear.

The presence of Roca with the group has been the great novelty of a session in which the Verdiblanco first team has continued preparing for the duel of the 19th matchday of LaLiga 24-25, the last of the first round, against Valladolid, scheduled for this Saturday, January 11, starting at 4-3 p.m.

Another Marc, in this case Bartra, has also started training with the rest of his teammates. And youth players such as Jesús Rodríguez, Pablo García, Dani Pérez, Mateo Flores, Arribas and Kohon have also continued in the group’s dynamics.