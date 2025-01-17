



Eduardo ‘Chacho’ CoudetDeportivo coach Alavesappeared before the media this Friday before the last training session of the blue and white team prior to the trip to Seville to play this Saturday against Real Betis in the match corresponding to the 20th matchday of LaLiga 24-25. The Argentine coach has ruled out Joan Jordánformer Sevilla player, for the duel “due to a nervous issue, sciatica, we don’t knowit stops hurting or it appears. “He hasn’t had a normal week and we’re not going to count on him.” He also reported that Carlos Martinon loan from Atlético de Madrid, It is also low.

The former Celta coach said of the match against the green and white that «the result becomes the predominant thing now, above the game. We have a very good staff and very good heads to go out. The descent? There are going to be weeks that we are in and others that we are out while we do not chain a couple of victories that take us away of the situation. I have already experienced it at Celta, I was bottom,” he also warned about the possibility of falling to the relegation spots in the event of a defeat against Betis.

Coudet recovers Santiago Mouriñobut he has not revealed whether the Uruguayan will once again be in the game in the center of the defense as in the games in which the center back has been available since his arrival. “I don’t take someone out of the eleven for a mistake”he pointed out about Moussa Diarra. “You don’t have to point it at anyone,” recommends the technician. “We cannot continue making these mistakes but there are no culprits here,” he continued arguing.

Finally, straight to your templateCoudet commented that “in the last two games we have fit into the discount and that can’t happen anymore. We have lost three points. You cannot prepare a game to win at any cost. That doesn’t exist. But the results are the priority. We will try to be protagonists and feel good like against Girona. Deserving doesn’t give you points, but it puts you close,” he concluded.